Bank of America Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $13.50

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

