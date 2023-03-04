Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 49.4% in February

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of BKKLY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.