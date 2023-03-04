Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 49.4% in February

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of BKKLY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
