Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.8 %

BBD opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

