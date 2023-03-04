Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.48 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Banco Bradesco

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.