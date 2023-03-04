Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,253,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,799,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

