Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,404,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,602,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
