Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,404,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,602,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

