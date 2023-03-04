Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $331.13

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.13 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 364.20 ($4.39). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 359.20 ($4.33), with a volume of 1,213,349 shares changing hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

