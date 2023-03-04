B. Riley Trims Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Target Price to $17.00

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.90.
Modiv Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.