B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 244,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Price Performance

Shares of BRIV stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Friday. 1,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,158. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

