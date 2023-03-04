AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Update

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

