Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 911,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,366. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

