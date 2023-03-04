Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $9.17 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $75.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00040957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022069 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00220840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,379.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.98339918 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $72,422,660.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

