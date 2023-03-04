Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

AXTA stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

