AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at €29.89 ($31.80) on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.13.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

