Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AVNBF opened at C$13.00 on Friday. Avon Protection has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.37.

Avon Protection Plc engages in the manufacture and design of respiratory protection products for defense and industrial users. The firm also offers polymer based products for the dairy and defense industries. It operates through the Armor and Respiratory and Head Protection segments. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Melksham, the United Kingdom.

