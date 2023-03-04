AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,094.32

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,094.32 ($37.34) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($38.84). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($38.84), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,113 ($37.56) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,099.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -154.76.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

