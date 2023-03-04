Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $5.38 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $16.55 or 0.00074064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.38 billion and approximately $100.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024165 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,124,051 coins and its circulating supply is 325,061,331 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

