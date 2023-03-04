AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

