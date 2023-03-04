AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.91.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock opened at C$23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$587.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.78. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$20.76 and a 52 week high of C$36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

AutoCanada Company Profile

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

