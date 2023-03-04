AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $17.18 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

