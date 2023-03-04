Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
AUGG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.16. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
About Augusta Gold
