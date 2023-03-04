Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

AUGG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.16. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.