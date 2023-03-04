AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

