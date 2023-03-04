Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $78,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 232,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,184. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.