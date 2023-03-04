Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $78,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
