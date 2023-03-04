Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
