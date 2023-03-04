ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,246.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVF opened at $8.75 on Friday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Get ASMPT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASMPT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Read More

