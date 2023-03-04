ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $637.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

