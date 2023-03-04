ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 1,304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.5 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $23.40 on Friday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

ASICS Company Profile

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

