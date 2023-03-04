ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 1,304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.5 days.
ASICS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $23.40 on Friday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.
ASICS Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.