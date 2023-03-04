ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.12 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $31.96 million and $4.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00039924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00220091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,305.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.047952 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,005,853.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

