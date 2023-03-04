Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

