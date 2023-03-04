Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 5,878 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arvinas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 291,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.