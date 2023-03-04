Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 5,878 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 291,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.