Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $133,965.90 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Down 1.4 %

Artivion stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Get Artivion alerts:

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Artivion

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.