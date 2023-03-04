Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

