Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $2.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,429,250 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

