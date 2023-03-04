Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan Sells 9,500 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,025. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

