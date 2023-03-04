Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.35. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 21,617 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

