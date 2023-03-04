argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at SVB Leerink

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.50.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.17. argenx has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

