Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $95.07 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $95.07 million and $2.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003541 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

