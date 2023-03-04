Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $93.46 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023818 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

