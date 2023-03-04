ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38 on June 15th

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MTGet Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $54,502,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

