ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38 on June 15th

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
ArcelorMittal Stock Performance
MT stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $54,502,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
