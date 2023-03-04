Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

