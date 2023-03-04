Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

