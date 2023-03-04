Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

ANIX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

