Analyzing Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) & Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Satellogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.92 -$33.05 million ($1.67) -9.68 Satellogic $4.25 million 69.23 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

This is a summary of current ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential downside of 24.76%. Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -7.62% 2.01% 0.95% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters. The Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment provides SMS Text to 911 services, providing alternate paths for individuals who need to request assistance (via text messaging) method to reach Public Safety Answering Points. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

