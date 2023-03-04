Analyzing Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.46 $585.90 million $7.72 42.65 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.57

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $291.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.54%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

