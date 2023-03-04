Analysts Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$6.58

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.47. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20. 17.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

