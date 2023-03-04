Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $52.00

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 973,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

