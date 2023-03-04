Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,834. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

