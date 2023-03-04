Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX opened at $1.92 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

