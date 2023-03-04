Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

