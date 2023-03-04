Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

AMKR opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,046,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,956,355. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

